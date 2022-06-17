Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

NYSE BURL opened at $151.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average of $217.70. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

