Bytom Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $14.98 million and $4.84 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00223357 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005864 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,757,778,244 coins and its circulating supply is 1,555,972,888 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

