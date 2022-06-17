Cadre Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadre in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Cadre stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $11,946,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $10,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $6,742,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

