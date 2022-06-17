Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000.

NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 16.16. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 19.33. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 15.92 and a 1-year high of 21.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

