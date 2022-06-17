Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,722 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Callaway Golf worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,564,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after buying an additional 896,940 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after buying an additional 545,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 987,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after buying an additional 258,256 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

