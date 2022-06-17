Camden Capital LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

