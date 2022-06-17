Camden Capital LLC Buys 657 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

