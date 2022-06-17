Camden Capital LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.