Camden Capital LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ABBV opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
