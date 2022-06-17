Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $113.94 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

