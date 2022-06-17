Camden Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 347,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,705,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.