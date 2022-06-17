Camden Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 347,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,705,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.