Camden Capital LLC Purchases 408 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,061,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $157.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.27.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,573,555. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

