Camden Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

