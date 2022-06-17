Camden Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

