Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6,088.93

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,088.93 ($73.90) and traded as high as GBX 6,550 ($79.50). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,550 ($79.50), with a volume of 7 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,098.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,386.13. The firm has a market cap of £179.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, sorghum, blueberries, wheat, maize, soya, barley, wine grapes, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

