Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,477. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

