Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,790,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 15,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.47. 5,622,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

