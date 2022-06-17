Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in May

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,416,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 5,024,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 854.2 days.

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 1,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDUAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

