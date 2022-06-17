Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Volta (NYSE:VLTA) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLTA. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Volta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.81.

Get Volta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Volta has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Volta will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Volta by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Volta by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Volta during the first quarter valued at $6,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Volta by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Volta during the first quarter valued at $3,248,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.