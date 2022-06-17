Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Capital City Bank Group worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $112,663.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCBG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,439. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $447.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.