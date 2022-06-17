Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$246.63 million during the quarter.

