Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

CPRI stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. 60,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capri by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

