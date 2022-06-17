CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Down 15.5% in May

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $86.98. 97,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

