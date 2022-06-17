CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Sells $70,500.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 536,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Alfredo Gomez sold 2,472 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $17,872.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Alfredo Gomez sold 803 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $5,749.48.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $377.42 million, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

