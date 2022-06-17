CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.99%. On average, analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

