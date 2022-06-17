Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $131.67

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $131.67 and last traded at $135.24, with a volume of 15054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

