Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,893,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 753,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 526,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

