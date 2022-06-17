Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Centene were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 79,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,729. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

