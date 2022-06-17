Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 8.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 238,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,700,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 5.22.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.