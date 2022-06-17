Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 212,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $672.95.

CHTR traded up $23.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

