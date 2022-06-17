Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $26.91 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 445,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after buying an additional 65,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

