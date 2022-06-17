Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE CMCM opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

