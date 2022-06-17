Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE CMCM opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

