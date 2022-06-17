Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 155,250 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,643,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.