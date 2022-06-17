China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Plans Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4341 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.
OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $13.89 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.
About China Overseas Land & Investment (Get Rating)
