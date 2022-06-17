China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Plans Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4341 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $13.89 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

About China Overseas Land & Investment (Get Rating)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

