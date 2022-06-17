Christopher L. Fowler Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $435.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.