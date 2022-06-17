Christopher L. Fowler Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $435.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
