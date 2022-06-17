CIBC Trims Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Target Price to C$25.00

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAGTF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of MAGTF stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69. Magnet Forensics has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

