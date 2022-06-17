Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

