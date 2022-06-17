Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $43.60. 825,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,961,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,159,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 194,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.