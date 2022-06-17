Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 3,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,055. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $97.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 430.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $164,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 188.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

