Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.31

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.31 and traded as low as $18.26. Citizens shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 6,189 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Citizens’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

