City Holding Co. Acquires 19,830 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 116,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

