City Holding Co. Acquires 19,830 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 116,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,140. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.