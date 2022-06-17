City Holding Co. Acquires 247 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,612. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.