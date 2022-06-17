City Holding Co. Acquires 247 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

City Holding Co. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 80,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,461,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.05. 37,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,612. The firm has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

