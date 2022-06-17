City Holding Co. Acquires 923 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Target by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.41. 116,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $141.29 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

