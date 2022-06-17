City Holding Co. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.95. 20,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

