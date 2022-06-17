City Holding Co. Has $1.67 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. 43,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.