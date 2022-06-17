City Holding Co. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,390,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.