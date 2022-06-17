City Holding Co. Sells 105 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $134.87. 9,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.74 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.