City Holding Co. Sells 1,120 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,710. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.55.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

