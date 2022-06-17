City Holding Co. Sells 1,540 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $150.78. 63,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,243. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.